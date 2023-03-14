Police, public come face to face amid fresh efforts to arrest Imran Khan

Police armoured vehicle reaches Zaman Park

14 March,2023 04:50 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) - A heavy contingent of the Islamabad police on Tuesday had a clash with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and supporters outside party chief Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence.

Hours earlier, police team from the capital city reached Lahore to arrest Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case. Police and the public clashed on Canal Road as a result of which some people were taken into custody and officials had to resort to baton-charge and water spray.

After issuance of non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI chief Imran Khan in Toshakhana case, a team of Islamabad police on Tuesday reached Lahore to get the court orders implemented.

A police armoured vehicle reached Zaman Park at noon. On the other hand, activists of the PTI started gathering over there. Sources said DIG Operations Shahzad Bukhari also arrived in Lahore. He said the Islamabad police came to Lahore to arrest Imran and it had warrants in this regard.

Earlier, as the team of Islamabad police reached Lahore to get the arrest warrants implemented, Lahore CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana had a consultative meeting with the capital police. The meeting mulled various options to arrest the PTI chief.

They said consultations had been completed and plan finalised to confront any possible reaction by the PTI leaders and workers. A list of local PTI leaders and activists has been prepared. The Lahore police said any effort to obstruct law-enforcement agencies would be dealt with sternly. Sources further said the Islamabad police would contact the security officer of PTI chief Imran Khan.

The official Twitter handle of the PTI also asked the party supporters to reach the Zaman Park.

The Islamabad court had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran Khan in the Toshakhana and judge threat cases over his continuous skipping of court hearings.

PTI to challenge warrant

PTI's Hassan Niazi said the party would challenge the arrest warrant in the court as it did not trust the police. Meanwhile, Farrukh Habib also shared footage outside Zaman Park and said PTI's chief was in danger and his appearance in the F-8 would not be less than death trap.

PTI's senior leader Fawad Chaudhry said the entire PDM government had looted the resources yet the police only wanted Imran's arrest.



On Monday, PTI Chairman Imran Khan did not appear before court due to security fears, however, he led an election rally in Lahore. An Islamabad court on Tuesday suspended arrest warrants for Imran Khan in the judge threat case till March 16.

Additional Sessions Judge Faizan Haider Gilani, while barring police from arresting Mr Khan, issued notices to both parties. The court adjourned hearing till March 16. However, in Toshakhana case, Imran’s arrest warrants are still effective.