Maryam Nawaz addressing PML-N organisational convention in Sahiwal

27 February,2023 05:29 pm

SAHIWAL (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president and chief organiser Maryam Nawaz is addressing organizational convention in Sahiwal.

On Thursday, while addressing workers' convention in Sargodha, Maryam Nawaz launched a broadside at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman said that former prime minister Imran Khan brought the country to the brink of collapse.

She come down hard on the PTI chairman and said that the group of the former PM is responsible for current economic situation of the country.

She said that the PML-N has jumped in to prepare itself for the elections and also challenged the PTI to win election with the power of masses.

The PML-N senior vice president went on to say that the PTI chairman repeated his mantra that his government was toppled through a conspiracy, but the real conspiracy was hatched against Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam further added that former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s recent audio leak is enough to reveal the facts, adding that the PML-N will win the elections with the support of the people.

The PML-N chief organiser also expressed reservations over some of the judges of the Supreme Court larger bench formed to take up the suo motu notice on delay in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections, adding that the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has also expressed reservations about these judges.

