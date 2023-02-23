Punjab, KP polls: PBC demands SC to reconstitute bench

PBC urges Justice Naqvi to step down from larger bench voluntarily

23 February,2023 05:41 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Thursday raised questions over the larger bench formed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in the suo motu notice of delay in elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying CJP Bandial should not exclude Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood from the bench.

PBC Executive Council chairman Hassan Raza Pasha in a press release stated that Justice Faez and Justice Tariq’s involvement was crucial to prevent any doubts or objections from the public or legal community regarding the bench's ability to hear an important case related to the determination of constitutional responsibility and authority.



Additionally, the PBC has urged Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi to step down from the bench voluntarily as demanded by propriety.





Earlier, a complaint had been filed in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), seeking an investigation against Supreme Court’s Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi over alleged involvement in malpractice and misuse of authority. Mr Naqvi came in the spotlight after Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah released an audio of an alleged conversation between the top court’s judge and former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi. Following the audio leaks, the Pakistan Bar Council announced that it would file a reference against Justice Naqvi.



The complaint has been lodged by Mian Dawood, a lawyer of the high court, stating that Justice Naqvi had violated “Code of Conduct for Judges of the Supreme Court issued under Clause (8) of Article 209 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan”. He claimed that the judge and his family members had been found involved in malpractices and misuse of power in a criminal designed pattern during his service.