SC takes suo motu notice of delay in Punjab, KP elections

Pakistan Pakistan SC takes suo motu notice of delay in Punjab, KP elections

SC takes suo motu notice of delay in Punjab, KP elections

22 February,2023 10:02 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court (SC) took suo motu notice of delaying elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.

A nine-member bench was constituted. The hearing of the case, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial will be held on Thursday (tomorrow) at 2 pm.

The bench comprises Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar.

The CJP in a notice stated that two judges from the Supreme Court referred a matter to him on February 16, requesting suo motu proceedings. Additionally, there have been separate petitions filed in the apex court addressing the issue of postponed elections, as stated by the CJP in the notice.



CJP Bandial also noted thatthe Lahore High Court (LHC) has instructed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to promptly declare the date for Punjab's polls, and the Punjab governor and the ECP have lodged appeals within the court, which are currently under consideration.



The KP governor had also not fixed a date for holding polls and a petition in this regard was pending before the Peshawar High Court, he added.



“It seems to be the governor’s case that since he did not act on the advice tendered by the then-chief minister and made no order dissolving the assembly, he does not have the responsibility or authority to appoint the date for the general election. The election commission has, it appears, also taken the position that under the Constitution it has no authority to appoint the date for a general election, though it has categorically stated (as reported in the public media, both print and electronic) that it is fully committed to conducting the said election in accordance with the Constitution.”



In light of the above, the CJP said: “I am of the view that the issues raised require immediate consideration and resolution by this court. Several provisions of the Constitution need to be considered, as also the relevant sections of the Elections Act.

“In particular, the issues involve, prima facie, a consideration of Article 17 of the Constitution and enforcement, inter alia, of the fundamental right of political parties and the citizens who form the electorates in the Punjab and KP provinces to exercise their right to elect representatives of their choice to constitute fresh assemblies and provincial cabinets. This is necessary for [the] government in the two provinces to be carried on in accordance with the Constitution.

“These matters involve the performance of constitutional obligations of great public importance apart from calling for faithful constitutional enforcement,” the CJP said.

Watch here

President Dr Arif Alvi announced on Monday that elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be held on April 9.

The date is being seen as symbolic by many as Imran Khan's government was removed on this very date one year ago.

In a decision under Section 57 (1) of Elections Act 2017, the president asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to issue the election programme in accordance with Section 57 (2) of the Act.

In his letter to the chief election commissioner, the president said he was under oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan under Article 42 read with third Schedule of the Constitution. He wrote that there being no restraining order from any of the judicial fora, there was no impediment to invoking the power and authority vested in him under Section 57 (1) of Elections Act 2017, empowering him to “announce the date or dates of the general elections after consultation with the Commission”.Sexton out of Italy match, Ryan replaces him as Irish captain

Read also: LHC orders ECP to hold elections in province within 90 days

Earlier, Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold elections in the province in 90 days.

The LHC Justice Jawad Hassan pronounced the reserved verdict on plea filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seeking orders for the Punjab governor to immediately announce a date for an election in the province.

Justice Jawad Hassan accepted the PTI's petition and asked the electoral body to stage the polls within the constitutional limit. The court remarked that the ECP is bound to conduct the election in 90 days after dissolution of assembly.

The court also instructed the ECP to promptly declare the date for the election of the provincial assembly with the notification that specifies the reasons behind the decision after consulting with the governor of Punjab, who is the province’s constitutional head.

Verdict welcomed

PTI leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry welcomed the “historic” ruling and said that it was a victory for the Constitution and the law. “The federal government should sit with us and discuss the national election,” he added.

PTI leader and Senator Faisal Javed also welcomed the judgement, saying the people would make their decisions in the election.

Former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi while welcoming the decision said that the ECP should not delay the elections after court ruling.

He said that the decision has raised the prestige of the judiciary, adding that the judiciary maintained the supremacy of the constitution.

PTI secretary general Asad Umar said that Lahore High Court's decision is a success of Pakistan's constitution and democracy.

Former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi while welcoming the decision said that the ECP should not delay the elections after court ruling.

He said that the decision has raised the prestige of the judiciary, adding that the judiciary maintained the supremacy of the constitution.

PTI secretary general Asad Umar said that Lahore High Court's decision is a success of Pakistan's constitution and democracy.

On Jan 27, the PTI had approached the LHC, seeking it order the Punjab governor to immediately announce a date of an election in the province since the assembly had been dissolved. The ECP had recommended the elections be held between April 9 and 17.

The petition, filed through PTI General Secretary Asad Umar, stated that more than 10 days had passed since the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly the Punjab governor and the ECP to submit their replies to the court by Feb 10.

At the outset of the hearing, the governor’s lawyer maintained that Mr Rehman was not liable to give a date for elections when an interim cabinet has been formed. He pleaded the court to return the petitions as inadmissible with a fine on the petitioner.

IGP Punjab Usman Anwar and chief secretary also attended the hearing and assured that they would implement the decision of the court.

PTI lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar said President Arif Alvi could give a date for election as the IGP and chief secretary had assured of performing their duties. He said the president could announce the date through a notification.





