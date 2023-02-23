In-focus

Sanaullah hopeful about forming govt in Punjab

Sanaullah accuses PTI of economic woes

SARGODHA (Dunya News) –Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah claimed on Thursday the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will form its government in Punjab.

Addressing a workers' convention, Mr Sanaullah talked about the significance of holding polls, saying there was a dire need to hold transparent elections in the country. He added that all the elections should be held together.

Mr Sanaullah recalled the PML-N's campaign for judicial independence, saying, "We had struggled for the sake of an independent judiciary."

Speaking about the PML-N's electoral campaign, Mr Sanaullah stated that it had begun under the supervision of Maryam Nawaz.

Mr Sanaullah challenged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, saying “The PML-N will bludgeon Imran Khan in the political arena.”

Accusing his political opponents of the economic woes, Mr Sanaullah recalled PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s tenure, saying, "During Nawaz’s era, the masses had an easy access to the basic necessities of life."

 

