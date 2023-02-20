Analysts see President's election date as challengeable

20 February,2023 06:10 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Political analysts see that President Dr Arif Alvi’s unilateral announcement over the date for holding general elections for the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies is challengeable in the court.



Speaking to Dunya News, former caretaker Punjab chief minister and analyst Dr Hassan Askari said "The Election Commission acted evasively, it is clearly written in the constitution to hold elections within 90 days, this matter will go to the court, I think the judiciary will decide.”

“Apparently, the President has referred to Section 57. Before the 18th Amendment, the President used to announce the date, after the Amendment, the Governor will announce the date,” said former ECP Secretary Kanwar Dilshad.

He went on to say that the President has violated his oath, adding that the final decision over the election date will be taken by the Supreme Court.

While eminent analyst Mujibur Rahman Shami said that the President announced the election date after consultation with the legal team, but the matter would be moved to court.

