ECP summons emergency meeting to discuss polls in Punjab, KP

Pakistan Pakistan ECP summons emergency meeting to discuss polls in Punjab, KP

ECP summons emergency meeting to discuss polls in Punjab, KP

20 February,2023 05:30 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – In connection with the President’s announcement over holding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) summoned an emergency meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting will review the dates announced by the president for holding the elections in both provinces.

As per the ECP spokesperson, the electoral watchdog will take any decision as per the law, after receiving the president’s letter.

