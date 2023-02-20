Arrest looms over Imran ahead of his appearance before LHC

20 February,2023 01:07 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday constituted a four-member team to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan ahead of his appearance before the Lahore High Court (LHC), sources said.

The LHC had earlier disposed of Mr Khan’s plea seeking protective bail after he failed to appear, citing his leg injury as his doctors barred him from travelling. Amid rumours about his arrest, the former prime minister decided to appear before the court later.

The FIA team, under the supervision of Lahore Division Director Sarfraz Khan Virk, would arrest Mr Khan and hand him over to the Islamabad team. Sources said it was earlier decided to arrest Mr Khan from his residence at Zaman Park but the party workers’ reaction led them to revisit their decision. “Mr Khan will be arrested after he appears before the LHC,” sources added.

The FIA also consulted lawyers’ organisations so that the matter might go peacefully.