Police make another attempt to arrest Imran Khan

Pakistan Pakistan Police make another attempt to arrest Imran Khan

A heavy contingent of police again surrounded Zaman Park area of Lahore on Thursday night.

17 February,2023 05:59 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A heavy contingent of police again surrounded Zaman Park, a locality of Lahore where PTI chief’s house is located, in an attempt to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Thursday night, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, police officials in large number are present around the Zaman Park. Police have also sealed all the entry and exit points of Zaman Park and roads were blocked by placing barricades.

Sources said that three prisoner vans and other police vehicles are patrolling the areas around Zaman Park while the local PTI leadership and a large number of workers are present outside the residence of Imran Khan for his protection.

The PTI workers present in the area said that they are not afraid of presence of prisoner vans and heavy contingent of police around Zaman Park. They also raised slogans in favour of Imran Khan and against the police. The PTI workers also removed barricades from the roads.

LHC disposes of Imran Khan's plea for protective bail

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday disposed of a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan, seeking protective bail after he failed to appear before the court.

The court had given Imran Khan time to appear before the court until 6:30pm. Despite being given time, the PTI chairman failed to appear before the court after which the two-member bench of the LHC dismissed his plea.

Mr Khan had filed the protective bail petition after an anti-terrorism court (ATC) cancelled his bail in a case filed against him for protesting outside the ECP office on Wednesday.

The high court, however, conditioned Mr Khan's bail on his personal appearance in the case and ordered him to appear before it until 9am on Thursday.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh had remarked that the appellant should be presented before the court on a stretcher or in the ambulance until 8 pm, if necessary.

In his plea, Mr Khan stated that he was a law-abiding citizen and that he wanted to surrender himself before the court. He wanted to file a fresh interim bail plea in the court, so protective bail should be granted to him, the plea added.

The plea further stated that Mr Khan had been nominated in the case to victimise him politically. According to the plea, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) denied the bail request and did not grant Mr Khan a medical exemption from appearing in court.

