Imran needs two more weeks to recover, says Fawad

PTI's lawyer will appear before the court on Thursday

15 February,2023 11:32 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday that PTI chief Imran Khan needed another two weeks to recover from his leg injury.

His statement comes in the wake of the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) order directing Mr Khan to appear in person before the court until 9 am on Thursday to file a protective bail plea in a case lodged against him over protesting outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office.

Mr Chaudhry said Mr Imran was not part of the protest and the case lodged against him was ridiculously false. “He wants to appear before the court but doctors have advised him against moving as it could tear apart the ailing bone”, he added. Mr Khan, he said, could come under attack and his lawyer had sought the court’s surety over his security in his absence.