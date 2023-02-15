Fire gutted leather store in Lahore

Valuables worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes by the fire.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - According to details, fire broke out in a leather store Shah Alam Market area of Lahore on late Tuesday night, Dunya News reported.

The blaze spread and engulfed the entire leather store very quickly. Seven fire brigade vehicles and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and brought the fire under control after a hectic effort.

According to rescue sources, the cause of fire is not yet known. Rescue sources also informed that no casualty was reported in the incident. However, valuables worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes by the fire.

