PM Shehbaz summons cabinet meeting on Tuesday

Pakistan Pakistan PM Shehbaz summons cabinet meeting on Tuesday

PM Shehbaz summons cabinet meeting on Tuesday

13 February,2023 11:17 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday summoned a meeting of the federal cabinet on Tuesday evening.

Sources said that the meeting would take up a five-point agenda including deliberation on political and economic matters, approval of the Economic Coordination Committee’s (ECC) proposal to increase gas prices , review of the steps taken to meet the conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), analysis of a report outlining recent power breakdown in the country, and overview recommendations on legislation on Toshakhana.

On the other hand, the meeting will decide the increase in the price of 100mg injection for treating Covid-19 and approve the decisions taken on Feb 9’s cabinet committee on legislation.