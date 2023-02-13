Parvez Elahi asks ECP, governors to stop delaying election date

13 February,2023 09:45 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab former chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi asked the Election Commission of Pakistan and governors to avoid derailing the date of the election.

He said there was no excuse for delaying tactics in the election date as the judicial decision made it clear while mentioning the court stood with the supremacy of the constitution.

Mr Elahi said this while meeting with the defence minister Parvez Khattak in which both discussed the country’s political situation, especially the forthcoming elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The former CM said the ECP should fulfill its constitutional role and release the schedule of the elections and the violation of the constitution would not be tolerated.

Parvez Khattak said the rulers were facing pressure due to the popularity of Imran Khan while adding the cases and revengeful activities could not stop Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf from success.



