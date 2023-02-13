Punjab interim CM pays homage to Chairing Cross blast martyrs

Pakistan Pakistan Punjab interim CM pays homage to Chairing Cross blast martyrs

Punjab interim CM pays homage to Chairing Cross blast martyrs

13 February,2023 08:25 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab interim chief minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi on Monday visited the cavalry ground graveyard to pay homage to the policemen martyred in the Chairing Cross blast .

Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar also accompanied him.

— Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) February 13, 2023

The CM said the policemen performed their duties with dignity. “They are and will always remain alive in our hearts”, he added. Their sacrifices, he said, would never be forgotten.