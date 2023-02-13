Pakistan stands with people of Turkiye in testing times: PM

Pakistan stands with people of Turkiye in testing times, says PM Shehbaz

13 February,2023 09:13 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday assured Turkish ambassador Mehmet Paçaci that in the testing times, the government and the people of Pakistan stood in strong solidarity with the people of Turkiye.

He said this during his visit to the Turkish Embassy to express condolences over the loss of life and property in the devastating earthquake in Turkiye.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayyaz Sadiq, Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarrar, Special Assistants to the Prime Minister Attaullah Tarrar and Tariq Fatemi.

The Prime Minister conveyed his condolences to the Turkish ambassador and prayed for the victims of the earthquake in Turkiye.

He reiterated that Pakistan will continue its rescue and relief efforts for Turkish brothers and sisters until the last affected person was rehabilitated.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the relief efforts of Pakistan for the earthquake victims of Turkiye. He told that Pakistan was sending winter tents, blankets, warm clothes and other essential items for the people of Turkey. He also recorded his remarks in the condolence book.

Thanking the Prime Minister and the people of Pakistan, the ambassador of Turkiye said that they were touched by the outpouring of sympathy and support from the entire Pakistani nation.