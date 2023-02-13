Will bring forward workers who stood with party in difficult time: Imran Khan

13 February,2023 08:35 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan said on Monday that the workers who stood with the party during difficult time will be brought forward.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of the PTI parliamentary board on distribution of party tickets in South Punjab.

Asad Umar, Perviaz Khattak, Usman Buzdar, Aun Abbas, Dr Akhtar Malik, Abbas Shah, Amir Dogar and other PTI leaders attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed in details on matter pertaining to party tickets for the provincial assembly.

On the occasion, Imran Khan said that the only solution to country’s problem is free and transparent election.

