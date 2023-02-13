Gas prices increase on the horizon ahead of IMF deal
Business
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) is expected to approve the increase in the prices of gas in the wake of the government’s negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday.
The session of the ECC, under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, commenced at 4pm to deliberate the move. The new price will take effect from Jan 01, 2023. Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had already announced the increase in gas prices.
Earlier, the power distribution companies had filed an application in the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority seeking permission to collect an additional Rs17 billion in electricity consumer bills as the federal government was scrambling to appease the (IMF) by imposing new taxes on the public to unlock next $1.1 billion tranche of the $7 billion loan.