Gas prices increase on the horizon ahead of IMF deal

13 February,2023 05:17 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) is expected to approve the increase in the prices of gas in the wake of the government’s negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday.

The session of the ECC, under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, commenced at 4pm to deliberate the move. The new price will take effect from Jan 01, 2023. Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had already announced the increase in gas prices.

