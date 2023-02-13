Courts vested special powers for speedy fixation of financial irregularities

Courts will have to fix cases within six months of filing plea

13 February,2023 11:03 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Ministry of Law and Justice on Monday notified vesting power in selective courts to ensure the speedy trial of the accused in tax evasion, corruption, and financial fraud under Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Act 2017.

Special courts constituted will be bound to fix the cases lodged with them within six months of filing the plea.

District and Sessions courts, Courts of Additional District and Session judges, District and Sessions judges, Court of Additional District and Sessions judges II, and Court of District and Sessions Judge and Additional District and Sessions judge I have been empowered in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Punjab, and Islamabad respectively.

Cabinet approved the courts nominated by Chief Justice Islamabad High Court for vesting special powers. The special courts will trial the accused under section 48 of the Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Act 2017.