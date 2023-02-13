Sindh to amend Price Control Act, impose heavy fines to curb

Pakistan Pakistan Sindh to amend Price Control Act, impose heavy fines to curb

Sindh to amend Price Control Act, impose heavy fines to curb

13 February,2023 11:04 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – In an effort to curb overpricing in the province, Sindh Chief Secretary on Monday said that the local administration will impose heavy fines after amending Price Control Act.

He said this in a meeting held regarding price control of essential items.

During the meeting, Sindh Chief Secretary Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput while giving a briefing to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif through video link said that the Price Control Act will be amended and the amount of fine will be increased.

Under the amendment, strict action will be taken for selling expensive items.

The chief secretary said that 0.5 million fine will be imposed along with six months imprisonment and the shop will remain sealed until the payment of fine beside auctioning the items on government rates.

Dr Sohail also informed in the briefing that secretaries of all the departments will be sent to districts for price monitoring and secretaries will work alongside deputy commissioners on price control in the holy month of Ramadan.