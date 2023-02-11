Sanaullah asks security institutions to ensure security to citizens, foreign nationals

11 February,2023 10:46 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Saturday that the Security institutions must ensure security to the citizens as well as foreigners living in the country.

The interior minister presided over the session in which issue of anti-terrorism as well as security of foreigners living in Pakistan came under discussion.

Secretary interior, chief secretary Punjab, home secretary Punjab, provincial police chief, director general IB, and senior CTD officials participated in the session.

The minister was briefed over the steps taken to provide security to the foreigners coupled with the strategy to deal with terrorism.

He asked the officials to implement fool proof security and provide safety to the foreign nationals while mentioning it was the government priorty to eliminate the scourge of terrorism.

The PML-N’s stalwart added the Chinese working in the CPEC will be given a safe environment while mentioning the institutions to collaborate with each other for better performance.

The minister would visit the major cities of Pakistan on the instruction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to supervise the security arrangement.