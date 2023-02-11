ECP summons session to deliberate election in Punjab on Monday

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Saturday summoned a session of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to deliberate election in Punjab after the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered the commission to hold the election in the province.

Mr Raja has summoned the session on Monday at 11 a.m. at the ECP secretariat.

