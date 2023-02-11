Shahbaz Gill apologises to Ramesh Kumar over inappropriate use of words

11 February,2023 07:26 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Shahbaz Gill travelled to the destination of Dr Ramesh kumar and apologized on his ill-suited behavior and words in one television programme.

Mr Gill said the minorities were given equal rights in the country and added he was in grief due to his words which hurt the sentiments of minority community.

Mr Kumar decided to take back defamation case and said Mr Gill had realized his behavior was unacceptable and unsuitable.

