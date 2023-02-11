ECP approaches NAB to declare Imran defaulter in helicopter case

Politicians are liable to pay Rs96.8 million to govt

11 February,2023 08:26 pm

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday wrote to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to declare Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and others as defaulters as they did not pay the state for using state helicopters.

In the letter, the ECP sought a list of the defaulters, which would be shared with the concerned returning officers (ROs) later.

According to the NAB, two helicopters owned by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government had been used illegally to take 1800 trips comprising politicians’ 588, government officials’ 577, and others’ 635. The total amount due for the usage is Rs190.83 million, out of which politicians are liable to pay Rs96.8 million.

The KP government had declared it illegal to use its choppers in 2008, but the constitution was amended later. The PML-N subsequently challenged the amendment to the constitution in the Peshawar High Court.