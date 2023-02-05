Rana Sanaullah challenges Imran to fill jails

Pakistan Pakistan Rana Sanaullah challenges Imran to fill jails

Rana Sanaullah challenges Imran to fill jails

05 February,2023 09:51 pm

MULTAN (Dunya News) – Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Sunday reacted to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Supremo Imran Khan’s announcement over “Jail Bharo Tehreek” (court arrest drive) in a bid to bar ruling PDM from “political victimisation" against party's stalwarts said that he will come up with his plan to handle Imran.

Addressing Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) workers’ convention in Multan, the interior minister maintained that they are not afraid of elections, adding that party is ready to contest upcoming by-elections in the country’s most populous provinces and will win with a majority across Punjab.



Also read: Maryam vows to not spare Imran for 'harming country'



He went on to say that party’s supremo Nawaz Sharif always brought the country out of a quagmire, and again PML-N under his leadership would revive the economic situation.



Don’t miss: Fawad fires a broadside at Sanaullah



Taking a jibe at the deposed premier, Rana said that “Imrani goons only know about spreading chaos in the country through long marches and sit-ins. I will come up with my plan when they will begin Jail Bharo Tehreek.”

