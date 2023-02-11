PHC terminates judge over corruption allegations

11 February,2023 08:37 pm

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Peshawar High Court on Saturday terminated a District and Sessions judge over allegations of corruption.

PHC judge Syed Asghar Shah issued the orders. Reports said that the accused judge had caused a loss of RS15 million to the national exchequer, out of which the authorities recovered Rs12 million.

Judge Shah had issued a show-cause notice to the accused, but he could not furnish a convincing reply which was responded to by his termination under Civil Servants Rules 2011.