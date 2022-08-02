PTI to challenge ECP's verdict on Prohibited funding case in IHC

02 August,2022 10:06 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday decided to challenge the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) verdict over the prohibited funding case in Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Speaking to the media, former Federal Minister Asad Umar said that there is no threat to Imran Khan’s politics, adding that ECP exceeded its mandate by mentioning the false affidavit. The ECP is not a state institution now because it has become PDM’s associate.

“Bilawal himself said that Nawaz Sharif had taken money to overthrow the government. The economy of the country is standing only because of the remittance of money from overseas, the Election Commission has become a biased and political opponent,” he added.

