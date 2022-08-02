Punjab's 18-member cabinet line-up gets Imran Khan's nod

Punjab’s 18-member cabinet line-up gets Imran Khan’s nod

02 August,2022 07:06 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday approved the 18-member cabinet of Punjab, former chief minister Usman Buzdar has been nominated as the parliamentary leader of PTI in the provincial assembly.

According to sources, only PTI members of the assembly were included in the 18-member cabinet of Punjab. In the first phase, not even one member of the PML-Q was included in the cabinet.

The sources further said that PML-Q had two ministries in the Usman Buzdar cabinet but none in the new cabinet that sent a wave of concern among the 10 PML-Q MPs. Ch Shujaat Hussain’s camp again contacted PML-Q MPs and said if they have seen the results of supporting Imran Khan.

A message was sent from the Ch Shujaat camp to the members saying that Imran Khan is not trustworthy and asked it was still time to leave Imran Khan s side. The message also conveyed that that they still enter an alliance with Asif Zardari and PML-N if the 10 members were ready to support.

Mian Mehmood-ul-Rashid has been given Local Government portfolio, while Dr Yasmin gets Health, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Housing, Murad Ras, Education, Raja Basharat, Parliamentary Affairs, Hashim Jawan Finance, Khurram Virk, Law, Raja Yasir Humayun, Higher Education, Hashim Dogar, Home Department, whereas, Ali Afzal Sahi, Latif Nazar Gujjar, Mohsin Leghari, Fayyazul Hasan Chauhan are also likely to be made ministers.