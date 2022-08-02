ECP verdict proves Imran is 'Jewish agent': Fazlur Rehman

02 August,2022 08:08 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday While reacting to the verdict of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) prohibited funding case said that today’s verdict proved Imran Khan is a ‘Jewish agent’.

Taking a dig at PTI chairman, Fazl said that Imran Khan and his party are on the agenda of foreign powers, and PTI is working against the interests of Pakistan on foreign funds.

He also expressed regret over the martyrdom of army soldiers in Balochistan’s army helicopter incident and said that his heart was saddened by the martyrdom of army soldiers. The martyrdom of officers and soldiers is a national tragedy.

He further said that the entire nation shares the grief with the families of the martyrs of the Pakistan Army. The officers of the Pakistan Army sacrificed their lives for the service of the nation. The services of the Pakistan Army soldiers in the relief operations are commendable, may Allah raise the ranks of the martyrs and grant patience to the bereaved.

