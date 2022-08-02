Govt, PDM bigwigs exchange views over ECP verdict

02 August,2022 09:52 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A meeting of the ruling coalition parties and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Tuesday discussed the verdict of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) prohibited funding case

.

A summit meeting of the coalition government and PDM parties was held at Prime Minister House, which was chaired by PM Shehbaz Sharif himself.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, Maryam Nawaz, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other leaders attended the meeting. Moreover, leaders from MQM-P, PML-Q, ANP, BNP, BAP also attended the meeting.

In the meeting, deep grief and sorrow were expressed over the martyrdom of six officers including Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali in the helicopter accident.

On the occasion, prayers were offered to seek eternal peace for the martyrs, patience for the bereaved families.

It was said in the meeting that while helping the flood victims, the sons of the nation have achieved the great status of martyrdom, on which the entire nation pays homage to them.