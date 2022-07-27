Not possible to have one constitution for us, another for 'apple of the eye': Bilawal

27 July,2022 09:18 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while launching a tirade against judiciary without mentioning Imran Khan’s name said that it is not possible to have one constitution for us and another for the apple of the eye.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly on Wednesday, he said that our job is to legislate and judiciary’s job is to interpret and parliament will decide how many judges should sit on the bench. “A joint parliamentary committee should be formed in which we will legislate,” he said.

The foreign minister said that the role of establishment and judiciary shouldn’t be controversial, adding that all political parties had the same demand. “We were not trying to put pressure on any institution,” he said and added we only requested that the full court should sit and give a verdict.

“We said that we would accept whatever decision the full court would announce and this demand was not only on the issue of Chief Minister Punjab but it was our demand for the full court regarding the Deputy Speaker s ruling.”