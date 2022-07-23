Thieves shouldn't be allowed to sell national assets: Imran Khan

23 July,2022 08:12 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Saturday while launching a tirade against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former president and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said that the thieves should not be allowed to sell national assets.

In his latest Tweet, the former PM said, “How can Imported govt brought to power through US conspiracy, led by Crime Minister, who s family along with Zardari have volumes written on their corruption, be trusted with sale of national assets & that too though bypassing all procedural & legal checks.”

He said, “These peoples have been plundering Pakistan for last 30 years and are now responsible for the present economic meltdown.”

“These thieves should never be allowed to sell our national assets in the devious manner they are attempting,” Imran Khan said and added the nation will never trust them with our national assets.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 23, 2022

Earlier today in his Tweet, the PTI chairman said that in just over three months the Zardari - Sharif mafia has brought the country to its knees politically and economically.

The former PM said that PML-N and PPP want to save their illegally accumulated wealth amassed over 30 years of plundering Pakistan.

The PTI Chairman further said that he can say with certainty after his interaction with nation and its response to his call that people of Pakistan have had enough and will not allow these mafias to continue their loot and plunder.

The former premier warned that country is not far from Sri Lanka moment when public pours out into streets.