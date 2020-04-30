Will write to President, CJP over US letter: Imran Khan

Imran Khan decided to write a letter to the President Doctor Arif Alvi and Chief Justice of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Former Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has decided to write a letter to the President Doctor Arif Alvi and Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) regarding the latter containing threats which was sent by the Unite States of America, Dunya News reported on Friday.

According to details, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman will inquire about the action taken on this matter up till now as both the designations are key posts in the Government of Pakistan.

The PTI Chairman Imran Khan also said that a country threatening another sovereign state is shameful and is totally against the diplomatic etiquette.