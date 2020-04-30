The raid was carried out in society located in Karachi's Scheme 33.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – In a major development in investigation of Karachi University blast, law enforcement agencies have raided residence of suicide bomber’s father.

According to details, raid was carried out in society located in Karachi’s Scheme 33 and the house as sealed by the investigation agencies.

Sources said that wedding ceremony of Shari Baloch’s sister was held in the same house over a month ago.The highly educated suicide bomber s sister also holds a doctorate degree.

Earlier, the agencies also raided a flat on third floor of a building located in Gulistan-e-Johar’s Block 13. The flat was used by the suicide bomber for three years.

Sources further said that agencies have collected important documents and other items which could help in investigation of the unfortunate incident.

On the other hand, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday tightened noose on the suicide bomber’s husband and have also registered a case

It was further revealed that the suicide bomber had arrived in a rickshaw, while the rickshaw driver has also been taken into custody, adding that the rickshaw driver had picked her near Maskan Chowrangi as a passenger.