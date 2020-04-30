Political parties responsible for delay in foreign funding case hearing, ECP

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday said the delay in hearing and proceedings of all foreign funding cases was due to hold up for various reasons by the parties.

In a statement, ECP said that the institution was fulfilling its constitutional and legal responsibilities impartially.

We will continue to do so in the best interest of the country and without any pressure, said ECP.

It was further added that the Speaker of the National Assembly has sent declaration under Article 63 (A) against 20 members of the National Assembly on April 14. The case will be heard on April 28.

According to the statement, the case of the members of the provincial assembly was sent on April 20. Notices have been issued to these members for May 6.

Under Article 63 (A), the Election Commission has the power to decide within 30 days of receipt of the declaration.

ECP while denying irresponsible statements regarding delay in hearing of foreign funding case explained that the scrutiny committee is working on foreign funding cases of PPP, PTI and PML-N.

The Election Commission further said that the scrutiny committee submitted report related to PTI in December. Which has been fixed for a formal hearing before ECP, adding that PTI case is in the final stages and respondent’s final arguments are ongoing.

According to the Election Commission, April 29, 28 and 27 have been fixed for the hearing of the final arguments of the PTI lawyer.

In addition, the scrutiny committee has fixed May 9 for action on PML-N and PPP cases.

Meanwhile, necessary records have been sought from the parties. On April 28, the chairman has asked the scrutiny committee for a report on the proceedings of the cases.