No respite amid sizzling heat as unannounced load-shedding grips Pakistan

The country has been producing around 18,000 megawatts of electricity.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Amid sizzling hot weather, Power outages have severely hit Pakistan during the holy month of Ramadan as Pakistanis have been suffering up to 14 hours of power load-shedding.

All urban centers, such as Karachi, Hyderabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, and Sialkot have been severely hit with up to 8 hours of load-shedding and rural areas with 12-14 hours.

The Power Division said the country has been producing around 18,000 megawatts of electricity while the demand has increased up to 25,500 megawatts.

The prolonged load-shedding has continued to increase the miseries of the public, causing difficulties to perform daily chores, especially during sehri and iftar times.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the country is facing load-shedding as PTI government neither purchased fuel in time nor repaired power plants.

In a tweet, he said costly power generation through inefficient plants is costing the people one hundred billion rupees per month. He said we are fixing the problem.

The Prime Minister recalled that the government of Nawaz Sharif had ended the worst load shedding in five years.