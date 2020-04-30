US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar meets PM Shehbaz, President Alvi

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar on Wednesday held separate meetings with President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad.

In her meeting with President Dr Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr, she appreciated the role played by Pakistan against Islamophobia, particularly towards the adoption of UN resolution in this regard.

President Dr Arif Alvi expressed the hope that the constructive engagements between Pakistan and the United States of America would promote peace and development in the region.

The president said that Pakistan valued its long standing relationship with the United States.

He emphasized the need for further improving bilateral relations in various fields for the mutual benefits of the two countries.

Welcoming the US Congresswoman, the president highlighted the importance of bilateral exchanges which would improve understanding between the two countries.

He apprised the visiting dignitary about the atrocities being committed by the Modi’s regime against the minorities, particularly the Muslims.

He said that India was involved in the genocide of Muslims and committed gross human rights violations against them.

President Alvi also highlighted the role played by Pakistan for promotion of peace in the region as well as its sacrifices against the war on terror.

He underlined that IT was the most important sector for investment and the US businessmen could invest in this sector.

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar said that both the countries had huge potential to improve and strengthen the relations. She appreciated the role played by Pakistan against Islamophobia, particularly towards the adoption of UN resolution in this regard.

Later, Member of the US House of Representatives Ilhan Omar called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad.

Appreciating her courage of convictions and her political struggle, the Prime Minister warmly welcomed her on her first-ever visit to Pakistan. The Prime Minister hoped that it would lead to deepen people-to-people ties and strengthen exchanges between the Parliament of Pakistan and the US Congress.

The Prime Minister underscored that Pakistan values its long-standing relationship with the United States and wants to further deepen bilateral cooperation based on mutual respect, trust, and equality. He highlighted that constructive engagement between the two countries could help promote peace, security and development in the region.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including Pakistan-US bilateral relations as well as regional situation were discussed. Maintaining that the US is Pakistan’s largest trading partner, the Prime Minister emphasized the need to further enhance cooperation between the two countries especially in the trade and investment fields.

The Prime Minister lauded the efforts of Pakistani Diaspora in reinforcing the Pakistan-US ties and added that Pakistan deeply values their contribution to national development and growth.

Shehbaz Sharif also highlighted the serious human rights situation in IIOJK and stressed the importance of peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, enabling the region to realize its economic potential and promote social progress. He emphasized that a peaceful and stable South Asian region can focus on its growth and development.

The Prime Minister called for concerted efforts, at the global level to deal with the scourge of Islamophobia.

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar thanked the Prime Minister and hoped that her visit to Pakistan would help strengthen ties between Pakistan and the US Congress.

Ilhan Omar arrived Pakistan on Wednesday on a four-day visit to the country.

Apart from having meetings with leadership in Islamabad, she will visit Lahore and Azad Jammu and Kashmir to have greater understanding of Pakistan’s cultural, social, political, and economic potential.