Looking forward to continue working with new govt in Pakistan: US

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - The United States is working with Pakistan to bring about a more stable, secure and prosperous Afghanistan that respects the fundamental rights of all Afghans, including minorities and women.

At his daily news briefing, State Department Spokesman Ned Price said US views Pakistan as an important stakeholder and partner, with whom it is engaging and has engaged to work together to stabilize Afghanistan.

Highlighting US ties with Pakistan, he said we look forward to continue working with the new government in Pakistan across regional and international issues that has the potential to promote peace and prosperity in Pakistan and throughout the region.