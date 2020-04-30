ECP conducts hearing of PTI foreign funding case

PTI foreign funding case hearing was held by the election commission of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) foreign funding case hearing was held by the election commission of Pakistan, Dunya News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, a three-member bench of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja is continuing hearing of the foreign funding case of PTI.

Moreover, Counsel of PTI Anwar Mansoor and petitioner Akbar S Babar have appeared before the Election Commission.

During the hearing, Anwar Mansoor, in his argument stated that the Scrutiny Committee has compared the laws of Pakistan as well as those of India.

PTI council Anwar Mansoor also said that no citizen in India has the right to keep dual nationalities. He also said that he needs three days to complete the arguments.

The PTI council further stated that his assistant lawyers will assist the election commission over the accounts case.