PM vows to further advance economic dimension of relationship with UAE

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has underscored government’s commitment to further advance the economic dimension of the relationship with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), focusing on enhanced trade, investment, energy, infrastructure, food security and employment generation.

Talking to the UAE’s Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi in Islamabad on Tuesday, he expressed the resolve to closely engage with the UAE leadership to further deepen and broaden the vital partnership.

The Prime Minister affirmed that Pakistan and the UAE had always enjoyed special relations which are firmly rooted in shared history, common faith and geographical proximity. He underlined that these relations are further amplified by close people to people contacts.

Shehbaz Sharif acknowledged the important role of expatriate Pakistanis in development of the UAE, which are serving as a strong bridge between the two countries.

The Prime Minister also expressed deep appreciation for the vision of the UAE leadership for inspirational transformation of the country in the span of just fifty years.

Extending warm felicitations to Shehbaz Sharif on assuming the office of the Prime Minister, the UAE’s Ambassador reaffirmed his country’s desire to further strengthen bilateral relations with Pakistan.