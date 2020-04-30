Sadiq Sanjrani administers oath to Federal Cabinet

PML-N got 12 ministries and nine ministries have been offered to PPP.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday administered oath to federal cabinet instead of President Arif Alvi.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) got 14 ministries and nine ministries have been given to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). Four ministries handed over to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) two ministries.

Other coalition partners including Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and Jamhori Watan Party (JWP) got one ministry each in the new set up.

Sources also informed that two state ministers are from PML-N and one state ministers from PPP. One member of PPP and two members of PML-N have been appointed advisors to the Prime Minister.

Khwaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Tanveer, Khurram Dastgir, Saad Rafique, Mian Javed Latif, Mian Riaz Pirzada, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Azam Nazir, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Miftah Ismail of PML-N have been included in the cabinet.

Khurshid Shah, Naveed Qamar, Sherry Rehman, Abdul Qadir Patel, Shazia Marri, Murtaza Mahmood, Sajid Hussain Tori, Ehsan-ur-Rehman and Abid Hussain of PPP have also joined the cabinet.

Asad Mahmood, Abdul Wasay, Mufti Abdul Shakur and Senator Talha Mahmood from the JUI-F and Syed Aminul Haq and Faisal Sabzwari MQM-P are also in the cabinet.

Israr Tarin of BAP, Shahzain Bugti of JWP and Tariq Bashir Cheema of PML-Q are also included in the cabinet. Amir Muqam and Miftah Ismail of PML-N and Qamar Zaman Kaira of PPP are advisers to the Prime Minister.

Ayesha Ghous Pasha, Abdul Rehman Kanjo and Hina Rabbani Khar are the ministers of state in the new cabinet.