PML-N filed an appeal in the LHC against Governor for not administering the newly elected CM Punjab

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has filed an appeal in the Lahore High Court (LHC) in which it is stated that the Governor is not administering the newly elected Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab Hamza Shahbaz Sharif’s oath taking ceremony, Dunya News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, it is stated in the petition that the Governor of Punjab Umar Sarfraz Cheema is not swearing in the Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on which the Governor along with the Chief Secretary are made parties in the petition.

The newly elected CM has further stated in the petition that it is a violation of the law and the constitution of Pakistan that the oath is not being administered.

Hamza Shahbaz appealed before the court that they should order the Punjab Governor to swear in the newly elected Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif.

It merits mention here that, Punjab Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema declined to administer the oath to newly-elected Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, stating that the Punjab Assembly secretary’s report, the Lahore High Court’s instructions and the facts presented to him raised questions on the validity of the chief minister’s election.

I should be registered here that, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader was elected as 21st Chief Minister of the Punjab by grabbing 197 votes.

Hamza bagged 197 votes in total while his opponent Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Parvez Elahi did not manage to receive any votes as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and PML-Q lawmakers walked out of the session in boycott.