Qasim Suri has stated that he will accept the resignations of PTI members.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The acting Speaker of the National Assembly (NA) Qasim Suri has accepted the resignations of 123 Members of National Assembly (MNA).

According to details, The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members had given their resignation to the Speaker on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s orders.

While taking over his Twitter handle, PTI leader Farrukh Habib said that the National Assembly Secretariat has issued the notification to accept the resignations.

According to details, after the acceptance of these resignations put forth by the PTI members, it has become inevitable not to conduct the general elections in the country.

It merits mention here that earlier today, the National Assembly Secretariat had refused to accept the resignations of PTI members.

The Secretariat had taken a stand that no member’s resignation could be sent to the Election Commission without individual confirmation, while the Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri wanted to accept all resignations by April 22.

It is to be noted that the PTI members of the National Assembly had announced to resign from their seats when Shehbaz Sharif became the Prime Minister (PM) and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri had apologized form presiding over the session because PTI membership is of the view that Shehbaz Sharif’s government has been formed under an external conspiracy.