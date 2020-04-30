ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Thursday filed petition against the move of Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri for delay in convening National Assembly session in Islamabad High Court (IHC).

According to details, Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, Secretary Parliamentary Affairs and Secretary Assembly were made parties in the petition. The petition contends that the April 13 order to adjourn the National Assembly till April 22 was unconstitutional.

The petition requested the court to direct the Deputy Speaker to convene an immediate meeting for the election of the Speaker Assembly, adding that the Secretary Parliamentary Affairs and the Secretary Assembly should be directed to convene a meeting on April 16.

It also pleaded that the Deputy Speaker should be prevented from exercising the powers of the Speaker of National Assembly.

