Former rulers have nothing to show for their performance: Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said that the former rulers have nothing to show for their performance, therefore they have been using foreign conspiracy as an excuse to hide their incompetence.

Talking about the efforts being made by Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif, the PML-N spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb has said that the Prime Minister has told the citizens of Islamabad and its environs that he will ensure the best quality transport facilities for them.

She further mentioned that PM has ordered to prepare a feasibility report of Islamabad Metro connected to the motorway.

Citizens will travel on Islamabad Metro for free during Ramzan, said Maryam Aurangzeb.