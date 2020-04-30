NA Secretariat refuses to accept resignations of PTI members

PTI is of the view that Shehbaz Sharif's government has been formed under an external conspiracy.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) The National Assembly Secretariat on Thursday refused to accept the resignations of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members.

According to sources, the Secretariat has taken a stand that no member’s resignation could be sent to the Election Commission without individual confirmation, while the Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri wants to accept all resignations by April 22.

On the matter Qasim Suri has stated that he will accept the resignations of PTI members.

It is to be noted that the PTI members of the National Assembly had announced to resign from their seats when Shehbaz Sharif became the Prime Minister and even Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri had apologized form presiding over the session.

