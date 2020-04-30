New elections to be held in 90 days: Farrukh Habib

Farrukh Habib on Sunday said that the nation should prepare for the upcoming elections

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Former Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday said that the nation should prepare for the upcoming elections as the elections will be held in 90 days after Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan suggests President Arif Alvi to dissolve the Assembly.

While taking over his twitter handle, the former Federal Minister said that the “legs shaking” syndrome have been shifted back to the opposition.

The Pakistan tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader also said that Pakistani’s residing abroad are given the right to vote by the parliament therefore the opposition cannot take that right of the overseas Pakistani’s back.