KARACHI (Web Desk) - Commissioning Ceremony of Pakistan Navy’s indigenously designed and constructed Fast Attack Craft Missile PNS HAIBAT and induction ceremony of third 16 Ton Bollard Pull Tug PNT GOGA was held at Karachi on Thursday.

According to Inter Services Public relations (ISPR), Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

PNS HAIBAT is the first land mark project indigenously designed by Maritime Technologies Complex and constructed by Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works without any foreign technical assistance.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Guest underlined that commissioning of PNS HAIBAT ushers a new chapter in the indigenous design and construction that has been further matured with time.

The Chief of Naval Staff emphasized that in context of overall security paradigm of the region, PNS HAIBAT will strengthen Pakistan Navy’s capabilities to respond maritime challenges to ensure seaward defence and maintain peace and stability in Indian Ocean Region.

Chief of the Naval Staff commended the concerted efforts put in by KSEW, MTC and Pakistan Navy for the land mark achievement.

Earlier Managing Director KS&EW, Rear Admiral Athar Saleem underscored that Missile Craft PNS HAIBAT being a multi mission capable platform will bolster Pakistan Navy’s maritime defence capabilities.

He added that induction of PNT GOGA is also a milestone which will strengthen the indigenous ship construction capabilities.

The ceremony was attended by foreign dignitaries, officials from federal and provincial governments Pakistan Navy and Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KS&EW).