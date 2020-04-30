PPP) leader Jam Abdul Karim who was involved in Nazim Jokhio murder case has returned to Pakistan

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Jam Abdul Karim who was involved in Nazim Jokhio case has returned to Pakistan after the victim s wife pardons all those involved in her husband s murder, Dunya News reported on Thursday.

According to details, PPP Member of National Assembly (MNA) will cast his vote in the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

As per sources, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials handed over the lawmaker to Karachi police however Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Malir said that the Jam Abdul Karim was not arrested as he has obtained protective bail from Sindh High Court.

It merits mention here that, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed directed to place the name of PPP MNA Jam Abdul Kareem, main suspect in Nazim Jokhio murder case in the Exit Control List (ECL).

An important meeting of the ECL was held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Law Firough Naseem after the interior minister recommended placing Jam Abdul Karim’s name on the ECL.

Earlier, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed announced to arrest PPP’s leader-booked in the murder case of Nazim Jokhio- who is planning to return to Pakistan to cast his vote during no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sheikh Rashid had directed the Director General (DG) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to add the name of the PPP MNA to the ECL list and also requested Interpol to issue a red warrant.