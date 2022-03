Law enforcement agencies reached the spot and placed a cordon around the affected site.

KOTRI (Dunya News) - An explosion on the railway track in Kotri on Thursday has suspended the movement of trains, Dunya News reported. The trains have been stopped at Kotri, Hyderabad and Bholari railway stations.

The explosion has damaged one foot of railway track. Rangers, police and other law enforcement agencies reached the site soon after the incident and placed a cordon around the affected site.

Note: This is developing story.