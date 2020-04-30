PM Imran to fight till last ball: Shahbaz Gill

Shahbaz Gill said that the nation will see how an honest leader fights.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Special Assistant on Political Communications Dr Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said whether the Prime Minister Imran Khan wins or loses, he would fight till the last ball.

Gill in a tweet said, "For the first time the whole Pakistani nation will see how an honest leader fights.

Whether he wins or loses, Khan will fight till the last ball.

— Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) March 30, 2022

Khan will neither do horse trading nor will he be discouraged.

He won t break any promises he made to you (nation). Captain will stand firm and strong in fighting this battle too," he said.

